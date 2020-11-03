A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Presidential Election

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on the election day. Investors are awaiting earnings from McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU), Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) and Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX). Data on factory orders for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are projected to rise 0.6% in September.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 351 points to 27,147.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 37.50 points to 3,338.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 90.25 points to 11,153.50.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 9,292,510 with around 231,560 deaths. India reported a total of at least 8,267,620 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 5,554,200 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 2.6% to trade at $39.97 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 3.1% to trade at $37.94 a barrel. The API’s report on crude stocks will be released later in the day.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.1% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 1.3%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 1.7%, while German DAX 30 gained 1.7% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.5%. UK’s manufacturing activity improved to 53.7 in October, beating the consensus of 53.3, while French government budget deficit widened to EUR 161.6 billion in the first nine months of the year versus EUR 109 billion in the year-ago period.

Asian markets traded higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.39%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.42%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.96% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.2%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded higher by 1.9%. The Reserve Bank of Australia lowered its official cash rate to 0.1%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded BP plc (NYSE: BP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

BP shares rose 2.1% to $16.44 in pre-market trading.

