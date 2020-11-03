5 Stocks To Watch For November 3, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $59.42 billion before the opening bell. McKesson shares gained 1.3% to $154.00 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) to have earned $2.72 per share on revenue of $13.68 billion for the latest quarter. Prudential will release earnings after the markets close. Prudential shares rose 0.7% to $66.40 in after-hours trading.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the fourth quarter. Arista Networks shares climbed 10.6% to $239.00 in the pre-market trading session.

