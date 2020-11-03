Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.20 million.

• America First Multifamily (NASDAQ:ATAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.49 million.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $774.39 million.

• Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $908.21 million.

• Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $43.00 million.

• Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion.

• Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $268.27 million.

• Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion.

• Frank's International (NYSE:FI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $89.52 million.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $692.60 million.

• GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $127.37 million.

• Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $474.08 million.

• Hudson (NYSE:HUD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $165.79 million.

• Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.20 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• Gartner (NYSE:IT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $928.14 million.

• LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $515.24 million.

• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $753.09 million.

• Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $70.10 million.

• Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $11.75 billion.

• Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.28 million.

• USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $161.58 million.

• Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $621.87 million.

• Wayfair (NYSE:W) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

• Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $271.02 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $262.02 million.

• Intelligent Systems Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $8.60 million.

• Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $46.10 million.

• iStar (NYSE:STAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $92.70 million.

• Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $818.86 million.

• Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $165.87 million.

• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $703.06 million.

• BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $59.45 billion.

• Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.65 million.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.34 per share on revenue of $780.73 million.

• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $167.40 million.

• Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $62.00 million.

• WEC Energy Gr (NYSE:WEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $364.79 million.

• Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $778.75 million.

• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.

• EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $224.07 million.

• Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $720.49 million.

• Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Humana (NYSE:HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $18.62 billion.

• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $18.66 million.

• Neenah (NYSE:NP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $182.87 million.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $130.66 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $55.06 million.

• Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $29.29 million.

• NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $169.52 million.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $163.83 million.

• Chemours (NYSE:CC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $103.17 million.

• Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $224.72 million.

• Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $748.02 million.

• Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.50 million.

• Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $199.61 million.

• Arlington Asset (NYSE:AAIC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• None (None:AI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.34 million.

• Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.88 million.

• Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $137.25 million.

• B2Gold Corp Common shares (Canada) (AMEX:BTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $204.25 million.

• Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $461.62 million.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $90.87 million.

• Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.28 million.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $59.80 million.

• Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $3.41 million.

• Franklin Street Properties Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:FSP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $61.20 million.

• Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $11.22 million.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $364.97 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $11.81 million.

• Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $183.61 million.

• Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $639.40 million.

• Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $277.60 million.

• Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $639.28 million.

• Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $313.60 million.

• Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.11 million.

• Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $58.87 million.

• Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $894.55 million.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $37.33 million.

• Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $24.20 per share on revenue of $444.07 million.

• Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $101.55 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $140.28 million.

• Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $81.90 million.

• Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $328.13 million.

• Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $13.68 billion.

• Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $434.77 million.

• Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $75.81 million.

• None (None:TSU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $781.14 million.

• Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $346.57 million.

• Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.