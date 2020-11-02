Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) moved higher by 7.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 5.12% year over year to $4.31, which beat the estimate of $4.08.

Revenue of $600,888,000 rose by 11.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $577,580,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $12.20 and $13.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,320,000,000 and $2,380,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 02, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/48nkgo6h

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $156.26

52-week low: $86.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.44%

Company Description

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and indications in neuroscience and hematology-oncology. Jazz's product portfolio includes its lead drug, Xyrem, for narcolepsy, Sunosi for improving wakefulness in patients with excessive daytime sleepiness, Defitelio for severe veno-occlusive disease after stem cell transplant, Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia, and Zepzelca for small cell lung cancer.