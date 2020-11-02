Recap: Genpact Q3 Earnings

Shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) moved higher by 3.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $935,523,000 higher by 5.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $903,590,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.08 and $2.11.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,680,000,000 and $3,695,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 02, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/osb5z5zi

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $45.20

Company's 52-week low was at $19.41

Price action over last quarter: down 13.82%

Company Overview

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. The company is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.