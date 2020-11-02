Market Overview

ROCE Insights For American Express

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2020 10:40am
Looking at Q3, American Express (NYSE: AXP) earned $1.36 billion, a 119.29% increase from the preceding quarter. American Express also posted a total of $8.75 billion in sales, a 14.02% increase since Q2. In Q2, American Express earned $622.00 million, and total sales reached $7.67 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, American Express posted an ROCE of 0.06%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In American Express's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

American Express reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.3/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $1.33/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

