5 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares fell 1.6% to close at $219.66 on Friday.

(NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares fell 1.6% to close at $219.66 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion for the latest quarter. Paypal will release earnings after the markets close. Paypal shares slipped 0.1% to $186.10 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion for the latest quarter. Paypal will release earnings after the markets close. Paypal shares slipped 0.1% to $186.10 in after-hours trading. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) announced plans to sell its consumer goods data unit for $2.7 billion to Advent International. Nielsen shares fell 2.5% to close at $13.51 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor