5 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2020 4:17am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2020

 

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares fell 1.6% to close at $219.66 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion for the latest quarter. Paypal will release earnings after the markets close. Paypal shares slipped 0.1% to $186.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) announced plans to sell its consumer goods data unit for $2.7 billion to Advent International. Nielsen shares fell 2.5% to close at $13.51 on Friday.

  • Before the markets open, Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. Clorox shares fell 0.2% to $206.80 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.1% to $20.93 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

