5 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares fell 1.6% to close at $219.66 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion for the latest quarter. Paypal will release earnings after the markets close. Paypal shares slipped 0.1% to $186.10 in after-hours trading.
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) announced plans to sell its consumer goods data unit for $2.7 billion to Advent International. Nielsen shares fell 2.5% to close at $13.51 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. Clorox shares fell 0.2% to $206.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.1% to $20.93 in after-hours trading.
