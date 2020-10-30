Market Overview

Why Columbia Sportswear's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2020 2:50pm   Comments
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) shares were trading lower Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued fourth-quarter EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Columbia Sportswear makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories that it sells under four primary brands: Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear and prAna. 

Columbia Sportswear shares were trading down 22.4% at $74.71 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $102.05 and a 52-week low of $51.82.

 

 

