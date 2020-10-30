Market Overview

Looking Into Halliburton's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 11:41am   Comments
Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) posted Q3 earnings of $142.00 million, an increase from Q2 of 107.43%. Sales dropped to $2.98 billion, a 6.91% decrease between quarters. In Q2, Halliburton brought in $3.20 billion in sales but lost $1.91 billion in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Halliburton posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Halliburton is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Halliburton's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Halliburton reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.11/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.08/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

