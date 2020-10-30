Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Johnson & Johnson's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 11:39am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q3, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) earned $5.63 billion, a 41.18% increase from the preceding quarter. Johnson & Johnson also posted a total of $21.08 billion in sales, a 14.98% increase since Q2. Johnson & Johnson earned $3.99 billion, and sales totaled $18.34 billion in Q2.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Johnson & Johnson’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Johnson & Johnson posted an ROCE of 0.09%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Johnson & Johnson is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Johnson & Johnson, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Johnson & Johnson reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.2/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.98/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
'Further Gains Ahead': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Why The Economic Recovery Likely Won't Come Until 2023
Trump-Biden Final Presidential Debate: Key Takeaways
Walmart Preemptively Sues US Government To Avoid Penalties Related To Opioid Crisis: WSJ
Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines, Gilead Treatment In Focus As Health Firms Report Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com