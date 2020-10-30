Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Square

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 11:31am   Comments
During Q2, Square (NYSE: SQ) brought in sales totaling $1.92 billion. However, earnings decreased 74.47%, resulting in a loss of $23.05 million. In Q1, Square brought in $1.38 billion in sales but lost $90.29 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Square’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Square posted an ROCE of -0.01%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Square is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Square's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Square reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.18/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.05/share.

