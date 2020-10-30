5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) - P/E: 9.8 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) - P/E: 6.64 Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) - P/E: 9.79 FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) - P/E: 4.63 Ciner Resources (NYSE: CINR) - P/E: 4.67

Westlake Chemical’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.43, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.5. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.55%, which has decreased by 0.63% from last quarter’s yield of 10.18%.

Koppers Hldgs has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.27, which has increased by 170.21% compared to Q1, which was 0.47. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ramaco Resources’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.06, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.05. Ramaco Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

FutureFuel’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.35, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.44. FutureFuel does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ciner Resources has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.17, which has decreased by 150.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.34. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 12.04%, which has increased by 4.46% from last quarter’s yield of 7.58%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.