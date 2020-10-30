Jim Cramer On Big Tech Earnings, Why He Likes Alphabet

On Thursday, large tech companies Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) all reported quarterly earnings.

Cramer On Big Tech Earnings: On CNBC Friday morning, Jim Cramer shared his thoughts on the earnings reports from the large technology companies.

Cramer liked the reports from four of the five companies, with Twitter being the lone report Cramer did not care for.

“Didn’t have the right number,” Cramer said of Twitter’s daily active users.

Twitter reported 187 million daily active users, which represented its smallest growth since 2017 only adding 1 million DAUs from the previous quarter.

Cramer believes the “franchise is intact” and the “second half could be better.”

The report from Facebook was good, in Cramer’s opinion.

Cramer believes Apple’s report was good, but will be even better with the new iPhone 12 launch.

“If you sell Apple, you don’t believe in 5G.”

Cramer believes the companies have seen shares fall after strong earnings reports because COVID-19 concerns and the election are bringing them down.

Related Link: Amazon’s $96.1B Revenue, $12.37 EPS Shatter Estimates In Strong Q3

The Stock Cramer Would Own: “My favorite is Alphabet,” Cramer said.

The company knocked it out of the park with its quarterly earnings, he said.

Alphabet reported revenue of $46.1 billion, which easily beat the Street consensus of $42.9 billion. Earnings per share of $16.40 beat estimates of $11.21 and was increased 62% year-over-year.

When Cramer was asked by CNBC host Andrew Sorkin to pick one of the five stocks, he said Alphabet without hesitation.

Tech Price Action: Shares of Twitter were down 14% at $45.09 at last check Friday. Apple shares were down 3.45% at $111.34.

Alphabet Class C shares were up 7.04% at $1,677.50.

Facebook shares were down 2.54% at $273.70.

Amazon shares were down 2.71% at $3,124.03.