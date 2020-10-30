Market Overview

Recap: Millicom Intl Cellular Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 9:01am   Comments
Shares of Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) rose 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 67.44% year over year to ($0.42), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $1,026,000,000 decreased by 6.47% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Guidance

Millicom Intl Cellular hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x2hxerzo

Technicals

52-week high: $49.71

Company's 52-week low was at $20.15

Price action over last quarter: down 2.92%

Company Overview

Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less congested markets or in less developed countries primarily in Latin America. It also operates in Africa but has been selling out of African markets over the past couple years. Increasingly, it offers a converged package that may include fixed-line phone, broadband, and pay television in conjunction with wireless services.

 

