Recap: Stellus Capital Investment Q3 Earnings

Shares of Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) fell 0.6% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 17.14% year over year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $14,017,000 declined by 9.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,860,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Stellus Capital Inv hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/reports-presentations/

Price Action

52-week high: $15.04

52-week low: $4.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.88%

Company Description

Stellus Capital Investment Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The company invests in various sectors, such as business services, energy, general industrial, government services, healthcare, software and specialty finance. Business activity of the firm is functioned through the United States and it generates revenue in the form of interest income on debt investments and capital gains and distributions.