Recap: IPG Photonics Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 8:24am   Comments
Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.56% over the past year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $318,441,000 declined by 3.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $304,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 EPS expected between $0.75 and $1.05.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $290,000,000 and $320,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ipgphotonics.com%2F&eventid=2628664&sessionid=1&key=AE13FB256E412B0D408440A51FC8E68C&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $202.58

52-week low: $98.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.23%

Company Overview

IPG Photonics is a vertically integrated developer and manufacturer of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers, which are used in diverse applications in the manufacturing, automotive, industrial, aerospace, semiconductor, and consumer end markets. A large majority of the firm's revenue is derived from materials processing applications for fiber lasers, including cutting and welding, marking and engraving, and micro-processing. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from North America, Europe, Japan, Australia, and other countries across the world.

 

