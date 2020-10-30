Arbor Realty Trust: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) fell 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.89% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $43,813,000 higher by 35.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $42,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Arbor Realty Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.77

52-week low: $3.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.05%

Company Description

Arbor Realty Trust Inc is a specialized real estate finance company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity. In addition, it may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. The company has two business segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Structured Business Segment. The company is externally managed and advised by Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC.