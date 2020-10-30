Market Overview

Public Service Enterprise: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020
Shares of Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.04% year over year to $0.96, which missed the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $2,370,000,000 rose by 2.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,470,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.35 and $3.50.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pseg.com%2F&eventid=2628286&sessionid=1&key=44ED0CFA765EB9AF3BD60598390C2BBB&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $63.68

Company's 52-week low was at $34.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.64%

Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G), a merchant power generation owner (PSEG Power), and an energy investment firm (PSEG Enterprise). PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4 million customers. PSEG Power owns and operates merchant power plants in the Mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast. Energy Holdings invests in energy-related assets worldwide. PSEG also operates the Long Island Power Authority system.

 

