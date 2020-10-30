Recap: Exxon Mobil Q3 Earnings

Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 126.47% year over year to ($0.18), which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $46,199,000,000 declined by 28.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $43,690,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1271715&tp_key=b1e09aac90

Technicals

52-week high: $73.12

Company's 52-week low was at $30.11

Price action over last quarter: down 21.89%

Company Description

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 22.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (including 3.8 billion for equity companies), 65% of which are liquids. The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.7 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals. It operates its business divisions in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, North and sub-Saharan Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.