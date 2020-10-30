Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Exxon Mobil Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 7:46am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 126.47% year over year to ($0.18), which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $46,199,000,000 declined by 28.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $43,690,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1271715&tp_key=b1e09aac90

Technicals

52-week high: $73.12

Company's 52-week low was at $30.11

Price action over last quarter: down 21.89%

Company Description

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 22.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (including 3.8 billion for equity companies), 65% of which are liquids. The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.7 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals. It operates its business divisions in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, North and sub-Saharan Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

 

Related Articles (XOM)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop After Big Tech Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2020
How The 2020 Presidential Election Could Impact Energy Stocks
Clean Energy Is Green, Regardless of Who Goes To The White House
Monday's Market Minute: Watching Central Bank Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com