Recap: FLIR Systems Q3 Earnings

Shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.47% year over year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $466,414,000 decreased by 1.03% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $470,750,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.30 and $2.35.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,880,000,000 and $1,900,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1383593&tp_key=d827e8ad9e

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $59.44

52-week low: $23.85

Price action over last quarter: down 7.14%

Company Overview

FLIR Systems Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes technologies that detect people, objects, and substances. The company's three business units are industrial business, government and defense, and commercial. The industrial business segment develops components used to create thermal, industrial, and other imaging systems. The government and defense business unit develops imaging and recognition solutions for military, law enforcement, and other government customers. The commercial business segment develops cameras, video recording systems, and video management systems for use in commercial and infrastructure settings. The company operates around the world, with a significant portion of revenue coming from the United States.