First BanCorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% year over year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $148,696,000 higher by 2.96% year over year, which missed the estimate of $152,740,000.

Guidance

First BanCorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://investor.localfirstbank.com/

Technicals

52-week high: $11.01

52-week low: $3.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.09%

Company Description

First BanCorp is a financial holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial and Corporate Banking; Mortgage Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer (Retail) Banking segment. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment consists of the Corporation's consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through its branch network and loan centers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Puerto Rico.