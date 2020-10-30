Bel Fuse: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 210.00% over the past year to $0.62, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $124,492,000 up by 0.01% year over year, which missed the estimate of $124,500,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nwnnnr7q

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.50

Company's 52-week low was at $6.30

Price action over last quarter: down 17.24%

Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories namely, magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical and consumer electronics industries. Its segments consist of North America, Asia, and Europe with most of the revenues derived from North America.