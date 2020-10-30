Market Overview

WisdomTree Investments: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 7:27am   Comments
Shares of WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $64,640,000 decreased by 4.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $63,360,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

WisdomTree Inv hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x3t7k6wx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.49

Company's 52-week low was at $1.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.46%

Company Overview

WisdomTree Investments is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor and asset manager. Its ETP products are constructed to track or outperform the performance of broad or specific equity, fixed income, or alternatives market segment, or a basket of a commodity or currency. ETF options include funds that track WisdomTree's own indexes, third party indexes, or actively managed funds. WisdomTree offers its products through a number of distribution channels including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors (RIA), and institutional investors. RIAs and wirehouses provide over half of the company's assets under management.

 

