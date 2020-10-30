WisdomTree Investments: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
Revenue of $64,640,000 decreased by 4.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $63,360,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
WisdomTree Inv hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Oct 30, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x3t7k6wx
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $5.49
Company's 52-week low was at $1.87
Price action over last quarter: Up 3.46%
Company Overview
WisdomTree Investments is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor and asset manager. Its ETP products are constructed to track or outperform the performance of broad or specific equity, fixed income, or alternatives market segment, or a basket of a commodity or currency. ETF options include funds that track WisdomTree's own indexes, third party indexes, or actively managed funds. WisdomTree offers its products through a number of distribution channels including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors (RIA), and institutional investors. RIAs and wirehouses provide over half of the company's assets under management.