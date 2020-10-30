Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Phillips 66 Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 100.32% over the past year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.79).

Revenue of $16,299,000,000 decreased by 41.31% year over year, which missed the estimate of $17,160,000,000.

Guidance

Phillips 66 hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.phillips66.com%2F&eventid=2625344&sessionid=1&key=6221F4A73B55635CE545D1F67AFFB661&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $119.92

Company's 52-week low was at $40.04

Price action over last quarter: down 24.90%

Company Description

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 13 refineries that have a total throughput capacity of 2.1 million barrels per day. Its DCP Midstream joint venture holds 61 natural gas processing facilities, 12 natural gas liquids fractionation plants, and a natural gas pipeline system with 64,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins. Phillips 66 also holds a 75% interest in Phillips 66 Partners after exchanging its general partner incentive distribution rights for limited partner units.

 

Related Articles (PSX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop After Big Tech Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2020
Phillips 66 Earnings Preview
A Look Into Phillips 66's Debt
Trading Volume Continues To Increase For A Pair Of Leveraged Oil & Energy ETNs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com