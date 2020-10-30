nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 8.16% year over year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.40.
Revenue of $509,300,000 decreased by 9.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $495,000,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.46 and $1.51.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,984,000,000 and $2,006,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Oct 30, 2020
Time: 09:45 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2627981/EFE20B96D5E4BCE33BD8347DEDFEA1E9
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $28.75
Company's 52-week low was at $10.54
Price action over last quarter: down 2.66%
Company Description
nVent Electric PLC is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The company segments include Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical and Fastening Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Enclosures segment. The Enclosures segment provides inventive solutions that protect, connect and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. and Canada. The company serves the Commercial and Residential, Energy, Industrial Solutions, and Infrastructure industries. Its products include Cabinets and Electronic Packaging, Electrical Fasteners, Hangers and Support, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Connections, Data Center and Networking Systems and others.