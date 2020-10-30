Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.16% year over year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $509,300,000 decreased by 9.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $495,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.46 and $1.51.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,984,000,000 and $2,006,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 09:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2627981/EFE20B96D5E4BCE33BD8347DEDFEA1E9

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.75

Company's 52-week low was at $10.54

Price action over last quarter: down 2.66%

Company Description

nVent Electric PLC is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The company segments include Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical and Fastening Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Enclosures segment. The Enclosures segment provides inventive solutions that protect, connect and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. and Canada. The company serves the Commercial and Residential, Energy, Industrial Solutions, and Infrastructure industries. Its products include Cabinets and Electronic Packaging, Electrical Fasteners, Hangers and Support, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Connections, Data Center and Networking Systems and others.

 

Related Articles (NVT)

Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com