nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.16% year over year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $509,300,000 decreased by 9.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $495,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.46 and $1.51.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,984,000,000 and $2,006,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 09:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2627981/EFE20B96D5E4BCE33BD8347DEDFEA1E9

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.75

Company's 52-week low was at $10.54

Price action over last quarter: down 2.66%

Company Description

nVent Electric PLC is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The company segments include Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical and Fastening Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Enclosures segment. The Enclosures segment provides inventive solutions that protect, connect and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. and Canada. The company serves the Commercial and Residential, Energy, Industrial Solutions, and Infrastructure industries. Its products include Cabinets and Electronic Packaging, Electrical Fasteners, Hangers and Support, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Connections, Data Center and Networking Systems and others.