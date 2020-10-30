Charter Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) fell 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 124.14% year over year to $3.90, which beat the estimate of $3.03.

Revenue of $12,039,000,000 up by 5.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $12,070,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Charter Communications hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xbkfkbfs

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $663.70

Company's 52-week low was at $345.67

Price action over last quarter: down 3.17%

Company Description

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, Internet access, and phone services to roughly 52 million U.S. homes and businesses, around 40% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 28 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second- largest U.S. cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.