Altria Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $1.19, which beat the estimate of $1.16.

Revenue of $5,678,000,000 higher by 4.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,530,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Altria Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Altria Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mo/mediaframe/41616/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $51.77

Company's 52-week low was at $30.95

Price action over last quarter: down 10.91%

Company Overview

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 40% share.