Recap: Broadridge Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 44.12% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $1,017,000,000 up by 7.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $971,210,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Broadridge Financial Soln hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $146.04

Company's 52-week low was at $81.90

Price action over last quarter: down 0.72%

Company Profile

Broadridge, which was spun off from ADP in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. Broadridge is composed of two segments: investor communication solutions and global technology and operations.