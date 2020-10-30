Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Broadridge Financial Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 7:20am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 44.12% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $1,017,000,000 up by 7.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $971,210,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Broadridge Financial Soln hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $146.04

Company's 52-week low was at $81.90

Price action over last quarter: down 0.72%

Company Profile

Broadridge, which was spun off from ADP in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. Broadridge is composed of two segments: investor communication solutions and global technology and operations.

 

Related Articles (BR)

Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com