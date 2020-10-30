KKR: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.35% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $1,068,000,000 rose by 10.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $922,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

KKR & Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/kkrinc20201030/en

Technicals

52-week high: $37.97

Company's 52-week low was at $15.55

Price action over last quarter: down 4.19%

Company Description

KKR & Co Inc is a leading investment firm. It manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. The company generates revenue from fees, performance income, and investment income. Geographically, it has a presence in Asia-Pacific; Americas and Europe and the Middle East.