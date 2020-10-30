Recap: Newell Brands Q3 Earnings

Shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.07% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $2,699,000,000 rose by 10.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,440,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Newell Brands reinstated Q4 EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.46 on sales of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yzc8syhf

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.99

52-week low: $10.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.81%

Company Description

Newell Brands Inc is an American global consumer goods company. The business activities of the group are functioned through four segments namely, Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living and Learning and Development. Appliances and Cookware segment generates most of the revenue for the firm which caters club, department store, drug/grocery, home centers, mass merchant, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies.