Recap: Under Armour Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 7:23am   Comments
Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) moved higher by 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.04% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $1,433,000,000 higher by 0.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,130,000,000.

Guidance

The company sees FY20 EPS of $(0.49)-$(0.47).

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2s2ueuuo

Price Action

52-week high: $19.65

Company's 52-week low was at $6.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.84%

Company Description

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and nearly 400 total factory house and brand house stores. Under Armour also operates digital fitness apps with more than 200 million users. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.

 

