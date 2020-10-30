Recap: Ruth's Hospitality Group Q3 Earnings

Shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) fell 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 126.67% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $63,423,000 declined by 38.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $55,060,000.

Guidance

Ruth's Hospitality Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ruth's Hospitality Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mqd9uwvf

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.77

Company's 52-week low was at $2.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 74.74%

Company Description

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc operates or franchises more than 150 fine-dining restaurants under the name Ruth's Chris Steak House. The company has two reportable segments namely owned steakhouse and franchise operations. It generates maximum revenue from owned steakhouse segment. The company revenues are derived from the sale of food and beverage. It also has a presence in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, and Taiwan.