Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Portland General Electric Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 7:16am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 131.15% year over year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.33).

Revenue of $556,000,000 up by 2.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $503,080,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.40 and $1.60.

Technicals

52-week high: $63.08

Company's 52-week low was at $31.96

Price action over last quarter: down 6.43%

Company Profile

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to approximately 895,000 customers representing about half of all Oregon residents. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) a total of 3.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.

 

Related Articles (POR)

Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2020
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com