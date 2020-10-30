Recap: Portland General Electric Q3 Earnings

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 131.15% year over year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.33).

Revenue of $556,000,000 up by 2.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $503,080,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.40 and $1.60.

Technicals

52-week high: $63.08

Company's 52-week low was at $31.96

Price action over last quarter: down 6.43%

Company Profile

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to approximately 895,000 customers representing about half of all Oregon residents. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) a total of 3.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.