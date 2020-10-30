Recap: PQ Group Q3 Earnings

Shares of PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 44.44% year over year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $380,300,000 declined by 10.26% year over year, which missed the estimate of $387,440,000.

Looking Ahead

PQ Group Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,430,000,000 and $1,460,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pqcorp.com%2F&eventid=2790930&sessionid=1&key=C92FBCDB6DD4BC9A1A135A3E339402E6®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $17.26

Company's 52-week low was at $8.50

Price action over last quarter: down 1.14%

Company Description

PQ Group Holdings Inc is a provider of catalysts, specialty materials, and chemicals, and services that enable environmental improvements, enhance consumer products and increase personal safety. It manufactures specialty inorganic performance chemicals, specialty catalysts, and specialty glass materials. The reportable segments of the entity are Refining Services, Performance Materials, and Chemicals and Catalysts and Services. The key revenue is derived from the Performance Materials and Chemicals segment which produces silicates and specialty materials for the majority of its products sold serving end uses like personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage. It sells products in the United States and other countries.