Recap: AdvanSix Q3 Earnings

Shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 107.14% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $281,910,000 declined by 9.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $266,770,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AdvanSix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/asix/mediaframe/40972/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $24.85

52-week low: $8.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.47%

Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc. is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin. Nylon 6 is a synthetic material used by the customers to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films, which in turn are used in such end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. In addition, it also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and other chemical intermediates. Geographically, the group operates through the United States and its business is also expanding internationally but it derives the majority of revenue from the United States region.