Astronics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) moved higher by 8.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.00% over the past year to ($0.17), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $106,506,000 decreased by 39.83% year over year, which missed the estimate of $109,580,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 30, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141765

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $33.24

52-week low: $6.56

Price action over last quarter: down 14.42%

Company Profile

Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and other industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. Aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport and business jet markets. Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.