Recap: Community Bankers Trust Q3 Earnings

Shares of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $14,185,000 decreased by 4.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,060,000.

Outlook

Community Bankers Trust hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Community Bankers Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $9.75

52-week low: $4.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.74%

Company Overview

Community Bankers Trust Corp is single-bank holding company for Essex Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial banking business and provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services and safe deposit box facilities. It operates in over three business lines namely retail and small business banking, commercial and industrial banking and real estate lending. Geographically, all the business activities are operated in the United States.