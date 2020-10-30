10 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares slipped 0.9% to $163.10 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares slipped 0.9% to $163.10 in after-hours trading. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday, while daily active users surged 12% year-over-year to 1.82 billion. Management expects a sequential acceleration in ad revenue growth in the fourth quarter while 2021 remains a year of "significant" uncertainty. Facebook shares fell 2.7% to $273.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: FB) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday, while daily active users surged 12% year-over-year to 1.82 billion. Management expects a sequential acceleration in ad revenue growth in the fourth quarter while 2021 remains a year of "significant" uncertainty. Facebook shares fell 2.7% to $273.40 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) to have earned $3.03 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion for the latest quarter. Charter Communications will release earnings before the markets open. Charter Communications shares fell 0.5% to $573.27 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CHTR) to have earned $3.03 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion for the latest quarter. Charter Communications will release earnings before the markets open. Charter Communications shares fell 0.5% to $573.27 in after-hours trading. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $112 billion to $121 billion, which represents year-over-year growth of 28% to 38%. Amazon shares declined 1.9% to $3,151.04 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $112 billion to $121 billion, which represents year-over-year growth of 28% to 38%. Amazon shares declined 1.9% to $3,151.04 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion. Colgate-Palmolive shares fell 0.5% to $76.27 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor