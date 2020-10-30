Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $266.77 million.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $124.50 million.

• Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $645.69 million.

• Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Common Stock (BATS:CBOE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $285.61 million.

• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $101.20 million.

• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $25.91 billion.

• Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $356.97 million.

• Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.06 million.

• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $152.74 million.

• Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion.

• Imperial Oil Limited Common Stock (AMEX:IMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.

• IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $304.00 million.

• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.21 million.

• Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lear (NYSE:LEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $44.36 million.

• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $6.73 billion.

• Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $574.94 million.

• Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $495.00 million.

• NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $145.07 million.

• Provident Financial (NYSE:PFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $80.62 million.

• Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $254.53 million.

• Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $503.08 million.

• PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $387.44 million.

• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $17.16 billion.

• Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $385.43 million.

• RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $150.54 million.

• Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $132.36 million.

• Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Total (NYSE:TOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $39.36 billion.

• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $42.90 million.

• W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $286.58 million.

• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $61.83 million.

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $43.69 billion.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $470.75 million.

• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $82.24 million.

• AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $12.72 billion.

• Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $42.27 million.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $971.21 million.

• Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion.

• Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $22.00 million.

• Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $851.56 million.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $55.06 million.

• WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $63.36 million.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $922.29 million.

• Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• ITT (NYSE:ITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $579.27 million.

• Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $109.58 million.

• L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.

• PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $529.43 million.

• Aon (NYSE:AON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $13.86 million.

• Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $15.75 million.