Recap: Green Brick Partners Q3 Earnings

Shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) rose 4.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 119.35% year over year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $275,821,000 rose by 31.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $225,010,000.

Outlook

Green Brick Partners hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.80

52-week low: $5.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.99%

Company Profile

Green Brick Partners Inc acquires and develops land, as well as providing land and construction financing to its controlled builders. The company is engaged in various aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, sales, and brand image creation. Green Brick Partners segments its operations into land development and homebuilding services, which is subdivided into Texas and Georgia. The company primarily generates its revenue through the sale of lots from land development segment, the construction loans to the company's controlled builders, and the delivery of homes through the builder operations segment.