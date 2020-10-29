Recap: Dril-Quip Q3 Earnings

Shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 728.57% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $91,295,000 decreased by 15.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $87,820,000.

Guidance

Dril-Quip hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $48.39

Company's 52-week low was at $22.25

Price action over last quarter: down 27.85%

Company Overview

Dril-Quip Inc. is a manufacturer of offshore drilling and production equipment often used for deepwater, harsh environments and severe service applications. Product offerings from the company consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, and a host of other hanger and connector products. The company's products are developed through internal product research and development. Products are marketed through offices and sales reps located in international energy markets throughout the world. These offices and sales reps cater to integrated, large independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas around the world.