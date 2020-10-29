Recap: Kearny Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) moved higher by 0.93% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.43% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $44,162,000 up by 20.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $43,450,000.

Looking Ahead

Kearny Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://kearny.q4ir.com/event-calendar-and-news/event-calendar/default.aspx

Technicals

52-week high: $14.40

Company's 52-week low was at $6.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.96%

Company Overview

Kearny Financial Corp is a Maryland holding company for Kearny Bank, a federally-chartered stock savings bank. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public in New Jersey and New York, and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolios and invest in securities. The bank's loan portfolio is chiefly comprised of loans collateralized by commercial and residential real estate. It is also heavily into secured and unsecured business and consumer loans. The bank's primary source of income is net interest income.