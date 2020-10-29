Ribbon Comms: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) rose 8.81% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 23.08% over the past year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $231,118,000 rose by 67.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $214,160,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 EPS expected to be between $0.12 and $0.14.

Q4 revenue expected between $235,000,000 and $245,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://hd.choruscall.com/?callme=true&passcode=&info=company-Title&r=true&b=15

Price Action

52-week high: $5.64

Company's 52-week low was at $1.95

Price action over last quarter: down 12.90%

Company Description

Ribbon Communications Inc provides network solutions primarily to telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It enables service providers and enterprises to modernize their communications networks and provide secure real-time communications solutions to their customers and employees. Its solutions enable its customers with a secure way to connect and leverage multivendor, multiprotocol communications systems and applications across their networks and the cloud, around the world and in a rapidly changing ecosystem of IP-enabled devices such as smartphones and tablets.