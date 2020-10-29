Recap: MidWestOne Financial Gr Q3 Earnings

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 17.05% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $37,809,000 declined by 12.60% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $38,570,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MidWestOne Financial Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $39.03

Company's 52-week low was at $15.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.64%

Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank. It is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking, investment management and insurance services. The bank provides full-service retail banking in the communities in which its branch offices are located. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking and safe deposit boxes.