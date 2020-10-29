Financial Institutions: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 5.13% over the past year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $35,499,000 higher by 9.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,170,000.

Looking Ahead

Financial Institutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $33.28

52-week low: $12.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.92%

Company Description

Financial Institutions Inc operates as a financial holding company, engages in the provision of a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in Western and Central New York. It operates through the following segments: The Banking segment which includes all of the company's retail and commercial banking operations; The Non-Banking segment includes the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that provides a broad range of insurance services to both personal and business clients. The Banking segment generates the majority of the revenue.