Motorola Solutions: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 5:26pm   Comments
Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) were flat after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.41% year over year to $1.95, which beat the estimate of $1.76.

Revenue of $1,868,000,000 decreased by 6.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,820,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Motorola Solutions Sees Q4 2020 EPS Of $2.71-$2.76

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $187.49

Company's 52-week low was at $120.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.91%

Company Overview

Motorola Solutions provides communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. The company operates two segments: products and systems integration, and services and software. The firm is considered the standard-bearer in the public safety space with 80% of the market. It also offers a variety of services such as repair, technical support and maintenance, monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services.

 

