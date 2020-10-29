LeMaitre Vascular: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) moved higher by 7.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 48.00% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $36,416,000 higher by 25.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $31,620,000.

Looking Ahead

LeMaitre Vascular Sees Q4 Sales Of $34M-$38M Vs $33.46M Estimates, EPS $0.25-$0.35 Vs $0.22 Estimates; FY20 Sales $125.8M-$129.8M vs $120.47M Estimates

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5a6td6me

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $38.64

52-week low: $18.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.38%

Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are primarily used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes the largest proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches, and vessel closure systems. LeMaitre generates the majority of its revenue in the United States. Sales in Germany also contribute a significant proportion of total revenue.