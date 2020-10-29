Recap: El Pollo Loco Holdings Q3 Earnings

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) rose 1.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.00% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $110,979,000 decreased by 0.97% year over year, which missed the estimate of $112,180,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

El Pollo Loco Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141909

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.90

Company's 52-week low was at $6.15

Price action over last quarter: down 13.97%

Company Overview

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc operates and franchises hundreds of fast-casual chicken restaurants in the United States. Restaurant locations are typically free-standing and include drive-thrus, and menus include many low-priced options. Poultry is the company's largest food cost, accounting for roughly 40% of total food and paper cost, and the company manages that commodity price risk by using multiple suppliers and entering supply contracts of varying lengths depending on market conditions.