Recap: Ethan Allen Interiors Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) moved higher by 2.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.86% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $151,058,000 declined by 13.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $144,320,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ethan Allen Interiors hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 29, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/eth/mediaframe/41210/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $20.76

52-week low: $8.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.81%

Company Description

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and retails home furnishings and accessories. The firm conducts activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ethan Allen Global, Inc., which operates through its own subsidiaries. The company does business across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The vast majority of the firm's products are produced in its U.S. plants. The company's activities are divided between its Wholesale unit that includes case goods, upholstered products, and home accents, and its Retail segment. The majority of revenue within Wholesale is generated by upholstered products, and the majority of revenue for the overall company is derived from the Retail segment. Geographically, most of the company's revenue is produced in the U.S.