Recap: Fidus Investment Q3 Earnings

Shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) fell 1.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.29% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $21,077,000 higher by 9.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,890,000.

Looking Ahead

Fidus Investment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fidus Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.17

52-week low: $4.45

Price action over last quarter: down 2.44%

Company Overview

Fidus Investment Corp is a closed end non-diversified management investment company. It provides customised debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle market companies. The firm's strategy is based on the principle that lower middle market companies require financing solutions from value added partners. It always looks for the opportunities to invest in lower middle market companies with proven business models, leading market position, high free cash flow and strong management teams and also mezzanine debt, senior secured debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. Its portfolio constitutes a majority of the equities.